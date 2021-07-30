Cavaliers raise billboard welcoming new draft pick Evan Mobley to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have raised a new billboard welcoming their newest player.

On Thursday night the team selected Evan Mobley, a center out of the University of Southern California, with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. On Friday morning, a giant welcome sign was erected for Mobley at the corner of E. 14th St. and Carnegie Ave.

Mobley enters his NBA career with the Cavaliers with lofty expectations. While at USC, Mobley was named the PAC-12 Player, Freshman, and Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

There’s no telling how long the billboard will remain up.

