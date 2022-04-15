Cavs C Jarrett Allen returns to starting lineup for play-in game against Hawks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting a big return just in time for their play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, with center Jarrett Allen returning to the starting lineup Friday night after being sidelined since March 6 when he suffered a fractured finger.

Allen was cleared to return to play Friday evening just before tipoff after a quick warmup session and announced as part of the starting lineup as well.

The Cavs will start the night with Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Allen on the court.

Allen fractured his middle finger on his left, non-shooting hand several weeks ago and has since been unable to play. His basketball activities subsided while he recovered from the injury, but he's been slowly ramping up his production in practice.

He entered Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday evening with his fingers taped up, having shed the brace he'd been wearing.

Allen's return is a boost to a team that is looking to give it their all for one last chance at a playoff appearance with a win Friday night.

