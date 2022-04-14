Cavs' Jarrett Allen listed as questionable, ramping up for return in play-in game against Hawks

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen may be back on the court just in time for the team's must-win play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks after being sidelined since March 6 when he suffered a fractured finger.

Allen fractured his middle finger on his left, non-shooting hand several weeks ago and has since been unable to play. His basketball activities subsided while he recovered from the injury, but he's been slowly ramping up his production in practice.

On Thursday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Allen was able to go through the entire shootaround with his team, which Bickerstaff described as a walkthrough for Friday's big game.

Bickerstaff said that Allen has been playing against coaches in a controlled workload setting, getting him back to game condition throughout his rehab process.

After the team's shootaround, Allen was listed on the team's injury report as questionable heading into Friday's game.

While the promise of Allen's return has certainly grown, the team is prepared to give their all and fight for a spot in the playoffs no matter what.

"Whatever happens, happens—we're just going to go out there and play our game," rookie Evan Mobley said.

