Fans unable to attend Cavs-Nets game can receive ticket credit for future game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a special Martin Luther King Day afternoon game at 3 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But for fans who are unable to attend due to the snow storm, a ticket credit will be provided for a future mutually agreed upon game.

To receive a ticket credit, fans can submit their ticket exchange request by email to cavstix@cavs.com. Fans can also send any additional ticketing questions to this address.

For those planning to attend the game, parking garages near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be open and available for use.

