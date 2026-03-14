Max Strus set to debut Sunday night against Mavericks following foot injury

An NBA injury report revealed Saturday that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus is listed as probable to play on the court.

Because Strus is listed as probable, he will have his season debut in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

This comes after an off-season foot injury that kept Strus off the court for most of the 2025-2026 season.

Strus broke his left foot, a Jones fracture, last summer and had surgery on it. The injury took months of recovery.

A Jones fracture is a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.

In January, he had an evaluation that extended his recovery time.

RELATED: Cavs say Max Strus needs more time to recover for foot injury

Strus played 25 minutes a game for the Cavaliers last year and made a big contribution to the team. This will be his first game back since last season.