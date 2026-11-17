CLEVELAND — "What a difference a year makes" isn't just a saying to Browns legend Bernie Kosar; it's a proven fact.

Kosar is as active these days as he has been in years, traveling, throwing out first pitches at Guardians games, taking part in the Browns' pre-game ritual of breaking a guitar, and even taking part in a wrestling match earlier this spring at the Wolstein Center.

"To be able to do all of the things you just described, actually I was kind of impressed that I'm able to pull off some of that and what a difference, seriously, what a difference a year makes," Kosar said.

On Nov. 17, 2025, Kosar received a life-saving liver transplant at University Hospitals after two previous possible donor livers turned out to be infected.

"He was incredibly, incredibly sick," said University Hospitals Chief of Transplant Surgery Dr. Zoe Stewart last year. "He was in the hospital with life-threatening bleeding complications, needed five, six interventions that lasted sort of eight to nine days."

As sick as he was, his MELD score numbers, which determine where a patient ranks on a liver transplant list, did not have him at the top of the list.

A strong believer in positive thinking since his playing days and in visualizing positive outcomes, Kosar admits doubts crept in at the time.

"Maybe briefly. I had doubts I wasn't going to come out the other side and I know it's easier to say this today but really in most of those dark times I really knew that I believed that I had another purpose to keep going and I don't say that to patronize myself but that I really was saved and been shown some of the things for a reason."

That is where Kosar's early decision to be open and honest with the public about what he was going through proved beneficial.

On Nov. 16, 2025, Bryce Dunlap, a 21-year-old Browns fan from North Olmsted, tragically passed away. In the process of donating his organs, the family requested a directed donation of Bryce's liver to Kosar if it was a match, as it was.

"The way the LifeBanc and the transplant stuff work, you don't know the story that I know today," Kosar said, looking back. "They didn't tell me the incredibly sad situation of Bryce, I hadn't heard of directed donation."

He spoke of the wave of emotions, the high of his second chance at life balanced against the pain he knew Bryce's family was feeling.

"You're emotionally, the other side of you is thinking of Bryce Dunlap residing within me and Adam his father and Kimberly his mother and all of his family and the antithesis is going on in that side of the family so it's incredibly emotional."

"I don't want to overly cry, you know, right now with that, but the spirituality of God and the universe, you know, making that all work for me is—I'm certainly blessed," he said.

That's why Kosar said he is devoted to sharing his story, the steps he's taken to get healthy, and that knowledge with others.

WATCH News 5's interview with him when he announced he was put on the transplant list

Bernie Kosar says he's been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson's disease

RELATED: Bernie Kosar says he's been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson's disease

"As an early-stage dementia person with Parkinsonian symptoms to be a year plus a liver transplant, to be able to enunciate, articulate, communicate and actually enjoy my quality of life I really want to spread that message to other people for them to be able to enjoy and be productive in their life right now."

Kosar and his doctors from UH will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss his progress. He will walk to the podium with greater ease than he recalled doing last November, post-surgery.

"I so remember last year so vividly trying to pretend I'm cool and to pretend I'm strong enough but barely, barely bro being able to make that walk so to be bouncing around like this I'm super looking forward to doing that and thanking University Hospitals and people who have been helping me with my rehab," he said.