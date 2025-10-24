2 Browns players questionable, 1 active for first time this season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have announced their injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The Browns listed defensive tackle Adin Huntington and tight end David Njoku as both questionable for this weekend's game.

Huntington was evaluated for a concussion during last week's game against the Miami Dolphins before he was ruled out.

Njoku missed the Dolphins game due to a knee injury he suffered during the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

For the first time this season, defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is expected to take the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll be smart about how they use him, and they'll determine his usage based on how the game goes.

