6:45 AM: Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne in studio to discuss Browns stadium

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne will be on Good Morning Cleveland on Wednesday to discuss the Browns move to Brook Park.

Ronayne has been a vocal opponent of the proposed stadium project.

He will discuss his concerns about the feasibility of the proposal and how the county will help fund a project to stay downtown.

“This isn’t about Cleveland versus Brook Park,” Ronayne previously told News 5. “This is about Downtown. This is about everybody’s Downtown. … Whether you live in Warrensville Heights, or whether you live in Westlake. Whether you live in Solon, or whether you live here in the city.”

Ronayne and Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones Jr. weighed in with an open letter last August, telling Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam that a $2.4 billion suburban stadium is a tough sell.

Ronayne said the Browns were seeking $600 million from county-issued bonds. Half of that money would be repaid using new tax revenues from Brook Park, representing the city's share of the public financing. The other half would be repaid using new county tax revenues.