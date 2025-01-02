Cleveland Browns firm up deal to buy Brook Park land for domed stadium project

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have taken another step toward realizing their vision for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Brook Park.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that they've firmed up their commitment to buying 176 acres off Snow Road, across from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The sale has not actually closed. But Haslam Sports Group confirmed that it made a significant payment toward the purchase, following through on the terms of an agreement signed last year.

The Browns have until Dec. 31, 2025, to buy the property, according to a notice of that purchase agreement filed with the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office. That public document doesn't get into the terms of the deal or the price of the land.

"We have executed the clause and taken the necessary steps in our land purchase agreement with the current owners to solidify our future purchase of the 176-acre site in Brook Park for a new Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium, along with an adjacent mixed-use development," Dave Jenkins, chief operating officer for Haslam Sports Group, said in a written statement.

The current owner of the land is a joint venture between three developers: Weston Inc., Scannell Properties and the DiGeronimo Cos. They bought the property, a former Ford Motor Co. plant site, for $31.5 million in the spring of 2021 and initially planned to transform it into an industrial park.

A Haslam Sports Group affiliate called Primacy Development LLC signed the agreement to buy the property on March 20 of last year.

Last month, the team released new images of the proposed stadium district.

