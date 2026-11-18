CLEVELAND — Bernie Kosar did something Wednesday that wasn't yet possible a year ago today: walk into a news conference carrying his young granddaughter.

"Almost 366 days later to be able to carry my granddaughter in, to be able to have my mind and body cognitively present and physically able to do this," he said, "it truly is a blessing."

Kosar joined Dr. Zoe Stewart Lewis, University Hospitals chief of Transplant Surgery, to mark one year since Kosar's life-saving surgery.

"He's one of the many examples of what happens with a transplant and how it can transform patients' lives," said Dr. Stewart. "This is why we continue to message about the importance of being registered as an organ donor and ensuring that gift of life so that we can have many more stories like Bernie's."

WATCH Bernie talk about the donation that saved his life:

Bernie Kosar talks about life one year after transplant

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Stewart called Bernie a model patient over the past year, doing whatever was asked of him, which isn't easy for a transplant recipient.

"Post-transplant is an intensive, you know, therapy course. It's not like a Grey's Anatomy episode where you know the patient walks out of the hospital and it's like rainbows and sunshine and they never have to think about the fact that they had a transplant," she said. "Bernie will tell you 50 pills a day when you first get discharged. Your day becomes setting timers to not miss doses of medication. It's super intense at first."

That's what makes passing the one-year mark so crucial.

"It's a lot less intensive, we don't see each other nearly so frequently, the visits are really spread out, we see each other every six weeks or so it'll become every eight to 12 weeks. There's a lot less of the pills and medications. Things really do taper off after the first few kind of intensive months."

That being said, he'll always be on them.

"The immunosuppressant medications that you need to avoid rejection of the transplant are lifelong; you can never stop them if you're a transplant recipient," she said. "It is always ever present, but hopefully it's very much in that periphery and background and people are living their fullest and best, you know lives."

Kosar is ever aware of the fact that his elation with this anniversary comes at the same time the family of his donor, 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, marks one year since his passing. He sees his role going forward as helping others in Bryce's honor.

"It's my purpose to kind of Bryce residing within me, pass it forward. In the words of Jimmy Johnson, he used to say somehow some way, figure out a way to make a play. I think somehow, some way we've been able to figure out a great way to give people second chances in life, and I really feel like it's my responsibility to pass that forward."

Kosar thanked not only the doctors and staff at UH but the people of Northeast Ohio and beyond whose support was huge in seeing him through this.

"The thoughts and prayers that came from people, and then when I'm out on the street right now, it's certainly humbling," he said.