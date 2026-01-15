Bernie Kosar being released from hospital after being admitted for 'small rejection' of liver transplant

CLEVELAND — Bernie Kosar is heading home after spending the last week in the hospital to treat a "small rejection" of his recent liver transplant.
Kosar told News 5's John Kosich the good news late Thursday morning.
The Browns legend received his long-awaited liver transplant on Nov. 17, 2025.
His recent stay in the hospital wasn't entirely unexpected, with doctors telling him that there would be some setbacks after having a transplant.
