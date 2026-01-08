Kosar says 'small rejection' of liver transplant is a complication he was warned about

CLEVELAND — Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is maintaining a positive outlook despite experiencing a "small" liver transplant rejection that has landed him back in the hospital to start the new year.

"The start of 2026 is a little more rocky than I would have liked. I'm in really good spirits, and I actually feel like I'm getting better, and I'm really thankful that some of the things that I've done from a health perspective, from a holistic perspective." Kosar told News 5's John Kosich on Thursday.

Kosar received his transplant in November and said he felt like a "walking miracle":

Bernie Kosar says he's a walking miracle

Kosar says his doctors prepared him for potential complications during the critical first 90 days and six months following surgery.

"These are not at all rare type things," he said.

"These types of bumps in the road, infections, type of minor rejections, unfortunately, I'm figuring out, are very typical when you go through things like this," he said.

He said he's also been incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support from fans since he announced the latest complication.

"The fans, it's been incredible, it's motivating," he said.

"The start of 2026 has started pouring of emotions and really love and support from the fans and the Dawg Pount in particular, it's been really inspiring to help me wanna get through this even more so," he said.

