Bernie Kosar back in the hospital, says his body had 'small rejection' of his liver transplant

Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital to undergo further treatment following his liver transplant.

Kosar announced on Facebook that his body is having a "small rejection" of the liver he received in late last year.

"I'm back in here, getting IV'd up trying to get my body to accept this new liver, this new gift so I can get on to having an awesome positive 2026," Kosar said in the video post.

Kosar received the transplant in November 2025 after undergoing multiple surgeries to treat internal bleeding. After receiving the transplant, he said he felt like a "walking miracle."

Bernie Kosar says he's a walking miracle

Most recently, Kosar was in the hospital for treatment of an E. coli infection.

