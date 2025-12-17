Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bernie Kosar out of hospital following E. coli infection

CLEVELAND — Browns legend Bernie Kosar announced he is out of the hospital after fighting an E. coli infection that came less than a month after receiving his liver transplant.

Kosar posted a video on Facebook today saying he was "finally discharged, thankfully," and to "have a winning positive day with all the people, families and communities we touch."

He completed his liver transplant on Nov. 17 after being put on a waiting list for over a year.

Bernie Kosar completes liver transplant

RELATED: 'I'm really excited to be attacking the first day of my life': Bernie Kosar completes liver transplant

A week after he received a new liver at University Hospitals, he thanked his doctors for saving his life.

Bernie to speak after being released from hospital

RELATED: Bernie Kosar: 'I feel like I'm a walking miracle'

