Bernie Kosar out of hospital following E. coli infection

CLEVELAND — Browns legend Bernie Kosar announced he is out of the hospital after fighting an E. coli infection that came less than a month after receiving his liver transplant.

Kosar posted a video on Facebook today saying he was "finally discharged, thankfully," and to "have a winning positive day with all the people, families and communities we touch."

He completed his liver transplant on Nov. 17 after being put on a waiting list for over a year.

A week after he received a new liver at University Hospitals, he thanked his doctors for saving his life.

