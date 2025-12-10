Bernie Kosar back in the hospital, fighting E. coli infection

CLEVELAND — Less than a month after receiving his liver transplant, Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital fighting an E. coli infection.

Kosar posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday morning saying he had E. coli blood poisoning and expects to stay in the hospital through the rest of the week.

In the video, Kosar showed the various IVs he's been hooked up to, and days he has kept the same positive outlook he's had throughout his entire transplant ordeal, which required multiple surgeries before receiving the donor liver.

"I wanted to say thanks, let's have a winning day," Kosar said in the video. "Let's make a genuine difference in the people we touch, the families and the community. You matter. God bless."

On Nov. 18, Kosar spoke to the media after receiving the transplant and thanked University Hospitals for saving his life.

Bernie to speak after being released from hospital

