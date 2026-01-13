Bernie Kosar hopes to be released from hospital this week following transplant complications

CLEVELAND — Browns legend Bernie Kosar hopes to be released from the hospital this week following complications with his liver transplant, according to a video he posted to his Facebook.

Watch the video below:

Kosar landed back in the hospital on Jan. 7 after his body had a "small rejection" of the liver he received LATE last year, requiring further treatment.

Bernie Kosar back in the hospital, says his body had 'small rejection' of his liver transplant

RELATED: Bernie Kosar back in the hospital, says his body had 'small rejection' of his liver transplant

Kosar received the transplant in November after undergoing multiple surgeries to treat internal bleeding.

If released from the hospital this week, Kosar says he will have a packed week coming up, including seeing Paul Sidoti at the House of Blues this coming Saturday and then taking a trip to Miami to see the Hurricanes in the National Championship on Monday.