Brook Park mayor applauds ODOT's stadium permit, says land deals for off-site parking are in the works

CLEVELAND — ODOT’s decision to issue a permit for a new Browns stadium just east of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ended a fight over airspace this week – and shifted the action back to the ground, to conversations about roads, traffic and parking.

On Friday, Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt seemed relieved, but unsurprised.

“We were optimistic that that was going to be the final decision,” he said of aviation officials’ determination that the stadium wouldn’t force changes to flights at Hopkins.

After initially siding with airport officials who said the enclosed stadium’s height would pose a safety risk, the Ohio Department of Transportation changed course this week. The agency’s aviation office had an outside consultant dig into the plan and ultimately signed off.

ODOT approves Browns' Brook Park stadium plans, ending dispute over airspace

Late Thursday, Browns owner Haslam Sports Group applauded the decision, which aligns with a Federal Aviation Administration approval issued in May. Officials at Hopkins, meanwhile, said they respect ODOT’s conclusion – but still disagree.

Cleveland airport director, Browns' aviation lawyer speak up about stadium fight

Friday, Orcutt said he’s working with other public officials and project consultants to ensure the stadium can coexist peacefully – side-by-side – with the state’s busiest airport. Now the focus is on traffic and ensuring that there aren’t bottlenecks or snarls.

“Traffic flow is very important to us,” he said during an interview. “Cleveland Hopkins International Airport does have, you know, folks going there on Sundays. They have people going there every day of the week. And we just want to make sure that there’s adequate time for them to get into the airport when we need to be there.”

Orcutt’s remarks came after a meeting at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, or NOACA. The metropolitan planning agency is evaluating proposed infrastructure changes around the stadium site.

City of Brook Park considers traffic changes to area around the proposed Browns stadium

Brook Park is going through a NOACA plan-review process at the same time officials are seeking $70.3 million for road improvements and a pedestrian bridge through ODOT’s Transportation Review Advisory Council.

“Obviously we have to make sure that we protect the assets around there,” Orcutt told members of NOACA’s transportation subcommittee on Friday morning.

“That is a major concern to the city of Brook Park – and to Mayor Bibb,” he said of Cleveland’s mayor. “Him and I have already had conversations. As much as you might think that we don’t, we actually do have those conversations.”

So far, the mayor added, “there’s no immediate threats that we see for traffic jams in the city of Brook Park.”

Orcutt also dropped a bit of news.

He said the city and private investors are in talks to acquire land north and east of the 176-acre proposed stadium and entertainment district site, with the goal of making room for more parking. “We are in negotiations at this time to be able to purchase a very large parcel,” Orcutt said.

During an interview after the meeting, he wouldn’t identify specific properties.

“There’s negotiations that are going on that are public and private,” he said. “Some of that information will be provided – as soon as we can. We certainly don’t want to hinder any of the negotiations.”

Haslam Sports Group's stadium-district plans include 12,000 on-site parking spots. Last year, a preliminary study prepared by consultants working with the city and the Browns identified the need for 10,000 additional parking spaces on game days.

Report says Browns will be short 10,000 parking spots on game days in Brook Park

The city already owns property south of the stadium site, along Snow Road.

But officials want off-site parking to be concentrated along Brookpark Road, Engle Road and West 164th Street. Today, that area is populated by truck yards, manufacturers, strip clubs, other businesses and vacant lots.

“We have a few purchases that we are in negotiations with … where we will be able to put thousands of additional parking spots and be able to build a perfect pedestrian pathway to Hummel Road,” Orcutt told members of the NOACA subcommittee.

It’s unclear who ultimately would own the off-site parking lots – and who would pay for the land acquisitions.

“We don’t have to go out there and just spend city taxpayer dollars just because there’s a domed stadium coming here,” Orcutt said. “That shouldn’t go onto the city of Brook Park residents. And we won’t do that. We will make sure that will be part of the project.”