ODOT approves Browns' Brook Park stadium plans, ending dispute over airspace

CLEVELAND — The proposed Browns stadium in Brook Park just cleared a major hurdle, as the Ohio Department of Transportation approved a construction permit for the project on Thursday.

Back in August, ODOT's aviation division rejected a permit for the project, citing protests from leaders at nearby Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Officials at the city-owned airport argued that the stadium project would be 58 feet too tall and would pose a risk to planes and other aviation operations.

Over the last six weeks, an outside consultant for ODOT reviewed the stadium plans, using information provided by the City of Cleveland's department of port control and aviation consultants working for Browns' owner Haslam Sports Group.

Ultimately, ODOT issued a waiver and gave the project the go-ahead, with ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn agreeing with the findings.

Construction of the proposed building would not require any changes to current flight operations at Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

The proponent agrees to file a 7460-2 Notice of Actual Construction with the FAA that includes a Certified Survey with a 1A Survey Certification.

Compliance with the conditions of the FAA’s determination are mandatory.

Marking and Lighting are required consistent with FAA Advisory Circular AC: 70/7460-1 M Change 1, Obstruction Marking and Lighting.

Hazard marking and lighting shall be maintained in operable condition.

Notice is required if the project is abandoned, modified, dismantled or destroyed.

According to ODOT, the new enclosed stadium won't interfere with existing air traffic at Hopkins, stating that its consultant found "the proposed stadium would have no adverse effect on the safety and efficient use of the aeronautical environment."

“All along our goal has been to ensure that all concerns were heard and addressed, and a resolution could be found,” Boratyn said.

Dave Jenkins, the president of Haslam Sports Group, issued the following statement regarding ODOT's decision:

"We respect both the comprehensive work that the FAA did to determine that our stadium project poses no hazard to the surrounding area and ODOT’s diligent process to confirm these findings. Safety is of paramount importance to all of us and was at the forefront of our detailed and deliberate process with our FAA consultants, whom we engaged with well before our architects began designing the stadium. We value our collaborative work with the FAA and ODOT, and also understand the importance of similar collaboration with Cleveland-Hopkins Airport leadership to ensure efficiency and success of both the airport’s modernization efforts and our project in Brook Park. We welcome and hope for productive dialogue and working sessions with airport leadership and other relevant stakeholders as we move forward with these transformative economic development initiatives for all of Northeast Ohio.”



Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that the stadium's height wouldn't pose an issue for planes, but the roof of the new stadium must have lights on it so passing pilots could see it. Additionally, the FAA’s obstruction evaluation group also signed off on temporary construction cranes that will be used to build the enclosed stadium.

News 5 reached out to representatives for the City of Cleveland and Hopkins for comment on the decision, but did not immediately hear back.