Brook Park Planning Commission approves development plan for Browns stadium district site

On Tuesday night, the Brook Park Planning Commission approved the development plan for the new Cleveland Browns Stadium District site.

The plan includes the 176-acre site around the stadium, but not the stadium itself. The proposal aims to build apartments, hotels, retail, restaurants and possibly office buildings down the road.

Earlier this month, the planning commission delayed the final vote to review the 5,000-page document.

"I think that it's gonna bring a lot of business to it," Tim Chornak with the planning commission said. "I think it's also gonna help the City of Cleveland redevelop that lakefront, which has always been in the back of the mind."

The goal is to open the first phase of the mixed-use development by 2029, along with the new stadium.

Planning agency OKs road changes around future Browns stadium site in Brook Park

RELATED: Planning agency OKs road changes, pedestrian bridge near Browns stadium site in Brook Park