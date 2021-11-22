Browns activate C Nick Harris from COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns activated center Nick Harris from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, officially clearing all players off the list after the team dealt with a small outbreak that sidelined several players last week.

Harris was placed on the list on Nov. 10 after a string of cases among the roster popped up. Harris had joined running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, John Kelly, as well as wide receiver Lawrence Cager as players placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns activated Cager last Wednesday, Kelly on Thursday and Chubb and Felton on Friday.

Harris, who was the last player to be added to the list, is now clear to return to practice and rejoin his teammates.

Camryn Justice

