Browns activate LB Anthony Walker, re-sign DE Joe Jackson to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves the day before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, welcoming a player back from injury and another back to the roster.

After designating linebacker Anthony Walker to return from the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday, the Browns activated him Saturday. He'll be back on the field for the first time since the Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs when he lead the team in tackles with eight.

Browns run game coordinator Ben Bloom praised Walker after Friday's practice session and said the team was excited to get him back on the field for them.

"Anthony's a great player. He's an instinctive player, he's talented, he's quick, he's fast, he knows how to get to the ball. He's just got so much experience playing the game, so when you add that guy to the mix, it's going to make you better," Bloom said. "He's a terrific leader and communicator out on the field, he really helps his teammates understand what the formation is and what our job is from a play-to-play basis so adding him is a huge plus and we're excited about that."

Walker will hope to slide right into a defense that has been firing on all cylinders the past two games as they prepare to take on Chargers explosive quarterback Justin Herbert.

RELATED: Browns designate linebacker Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve

In addition to activating Walker, the Browns also re-signed defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad.

The Browns waived Jackson on Thursday, but after clearing waivers, re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday.

This season, Jackson played in all three preseason games, recording seven total tackles. In the regular season, Jackson has played in 29 defensive snaps, notching the Browns' first sack of the season against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and making one other tackle this season.

RELATED: Browns waive defensive end Joe Jackson

Jackson, as well as safety Jovante Moffatt, have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent last season and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns practice squad.

The two elevations are part of a rule allowing a team to carry up to 55 players on the roster during a given week before the transaction deadline ahead of a game, giving the team a larger pool to choose from when selecting their 47 or 48 gameday active players. Following the game, the players elevated to the active roster for that purpose will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.