Browns activate LB Jacob Phillips from Injured Reserve, waive WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

BEREA — Saturday, the Browns activated LB Jacob Phillips from Injured Reserve after designating him ready to return earlier this week.

Phillips

Phillips was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday after spending more than three months rehabbing a torn bicep tendon that required surgery to repair the damage.

Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

When the injury occurred, it was feared Phillips could miss all of the 2021 season, but with five games left on the schedule and the playoff race on, Phillips' return comes at a crucial time for the team.

Other roster moves

The Browns waived WR Ja'Marcus Bradley; WR JoJo Natson was elevated from the practice squad, and CB Herb Miller and S Jovante Moffatt received COVID-19 elevation.

Natson is in his fifth NFL season out of Akron. He's appeared in 37 career games and recorded 64 punt returns for 492 yards, with 40 kickoffs for 839 yards.

Miller was originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and is a first-year player. He has appeared in nine career games. He has appeared in five games for the Browns this season.

Moffatt is in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. In 2020, he joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in nine games. He was on the Browns practice squad for the 2021 season.

