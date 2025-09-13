Browns activate rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, waive WR Gage Larvadain

The Cleveland Browns have activated rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

To make room on the team's 53-man roster for Judkins, the Browns waived wide receiver Gage Larvadain, the team said Saturday.

Judkins was signed in early September amid an investigation by the league after he was arrested off-season in July.

RELATED: Browns signing rookie RB Quinshon Judkins after months of waiting following July arrest

Just before the start of camp, he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on domestic violence charges, a misdemeanor battery charge.

It is to be seen if Judkins will face punishment for his arrest, as the NFL is still investigating whether he violated its personal conduct policy.