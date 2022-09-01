Browns add 2 more players to practice squad after roster reduction

BEREA, Ohio — After being cut from the roster this week, two players have made their way back to the Browns as quarterback Josh Rosen and defensive end Isaac Rochell signed to the practice squad Thursday.

The Browns terminated the contract of Rosen Tuesday as they wittled their roster down to the maximum 53 players at the deadline. Rosen cleared waivers and two days later, returned to the Browns practice squad.

This preseason, Rosen completed 17 of 33 passes for 186 yards, coming into games after quarterback Joshua Dobbs had his share of snaps.

The team had addressed depth at the position on Wednesday, claiming quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers from the Vikings, sending him to the active 53-man roster, which then required a corresponding move.

That move was cutting Rochell, who had made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday after an impressive training camp, notching a sack, two solo tackles and four assists in the preseason games.

Rochell took to Twitter to let fans know that he had been let go, thanking his coaches and hoping for the best.

Just got released. I’m highly disappointed…



Don’t know how this will play out yet but for now I’d like to show gratitude for all my coaches at the @Browns — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) August 31, 2022

On Thursday, his journey with the Browns restarted, giving him another opportunity with the team on the practice squad.

With the additions of Rosen and Rochell, the Browns practice squad now sits at 14 players. The team can have a total of 16 players on the practice squad.

