Browns announce inactive players ahead of Week 14 game against Steelers

Steelers Browns Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates after a 4th down stop during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Steelers Browns Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 14 game on Sunday, and they will do so with a few players on the sidelines.

On Saturday, it was announced that Browns DT Maurice Hurst was put on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, and T Jedrick Wills Jr. is on injured reserve due to a knee injury, the team said Saturday.

Additionally, after a little over a week of rivalry surrounding CB Greg Newsome II and Steelers WR George Pickens, it has been announced that Pickens will be inactive during Sunday's game.

Other inactive players for Sunday include the following:

  • QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)
  • WR Cedric Tillman
  • RB D'Onta Foreman
  • CB Chigozie Anusiem
  • WR Jamari Thrash
  • DT Sam Kamara
  • DE James Houston
