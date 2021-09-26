Browns announce inactives for game against Bears

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, but several players won't be taking the field as they deal with an injury or have been phased out of the rotation for the week.

Cleveland announced the following players will be inactive Sunday:



S Richard LeCounte III

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Michael Dunn

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Hubbard is still dealing with a triceps injury he sustained while filling in at left tackle for Jedrick Wills Jr. after he was carted off with an ankle injury in the season opener against the Chiefs. Takitaki is dealing with a hamstring injury that became aggravated against the Bears. Both were ruled out on Friday.

Center JC Tretter and Wills were listed on the participation/injury Friday as questionable, but both were good to go Sunday morning. Wills said on Friday that despite being listed as questionable, his ankle felt good and he was ready to go for Sunday.

Not on the inactive list for the first time this season is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who will be making his season debut and taking the field for the first time since tearing his ACL against the Bengals on Oct. 25, 2020.

Charley Hughlett will serve as the Browns Game Captain Sunday.

The Bears also released their list of inactives:



QB Andy Dalton

WR Breshad Perriman

DB Artie Burns

DB Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TE Jesper Horsted

DL Eddie Goldman

Rookie quarterback and former Buckeye Justin Fields will make his first NFL start against the Browns, getting the nod after Andy Dalton went down with a left knee injury.

The Browns kick things off against the Bears at 1 p.m.

