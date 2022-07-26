BEREA, Ohio — On Tuesday, the Browns placed cornerback Denzel Ward on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list for an injured foot and tackle Jack Conklin on the list for an injured knee.

Rookie wide receiver David Bell was placed on the (PUP) list last week.

While players placed on the PUP list during the season are required to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list in training camp can be activated at any time.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day was placed on the active/non-football injury list for an injured back and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on the list for an injured groin.

Wide receiver Javon Wims was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Closed practices for the 2022 training camp begin Wednesday, and the first training session open to fans will be this Saturday, July 30.

