Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.

The defensive end has been rehabbing an ankle injury sustained Week 2 against the Jets and has been sidelined from games and practice, only returning to the fields in Berea on Friday for the first time since the injury.

Clowney was hopeful to get back to full health and return to game action, but was easing back to that moment. He and the Browns staff considered it a game-time decision, wanting to see how he felt Sunday morning prior to kickoff, and on Sunday morning, cleared him to play.

Here are the Browns inactives:



QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

T Joe Haeg

G Drew Forbes

T Chris Hubbard

TE Miller Forristall

Meanwhile, defensive end Myles Garrett will return to action Sunday after missing last week's game against the Falcons following his rollover car crash that left him with a shoulder sprain and biceps strain.

Garrett said he was feeling good and ready to get back on the field after returning to practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan also returns to game action after missing time with a hamstring injury, giving the Browns their starting defensive line back.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen was officially ruled out Friday, with kicker Dustin Hopkins and wide receiver Josh Palmer listed as questionable. Hopkins was ruled out Sunday morning.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Richard Rodgers

DL Otito Ogbonnia

