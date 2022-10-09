How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are slated to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns enter the game 2-2 on the season after losing in Atlanta last week 23-20. The Chargers are also 2-2, breaking even after beating the Houston Texans 34-24.

Cleveland, although struggling with injuries across the defensive line, is on the cusp of returning in full force.

Defensive end Myles Garrett will play Sunday after recovering from his rollover crash.

"I feel good. Feel like I'm ready. Back to make a difference and change this game when I'm in it," Garrett said on Friday.

As for Jadeveon Clowney, the defensive end returned to practice on Thursday afternoon after being sidelined due to an ankle injury.

"It's very tough to watch a team go out there and play without you no matter what's going on in the game," he said on Thursday following practice.

His status, as well as defensive tackle Taven Bryan, could be a game-time decision.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

