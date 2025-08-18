Browns DE Myles Garrett expands annual back-to-school giveaway to reach more than 5,000 local students

CLEVELAND — For the past four years, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has made it a mission to connect with local students before each new school year and provide resources for the kids and their families. This year, Garrett's annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway was taken to a new level, reaching more than 5,000 local students.

Garrett's efforts began Sunday morning inside Rocket Arena, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he is a minority owner.

Sunday's event brought in about 300 local students and their families for a morning of fun. From food and drinks to face painting and music, kids were able to enjoy the morning with a number of fun activities in the atrium of Rocket Arena. As they enjoyed, volunteers—and Garrett and times—were packing backpacks full of school supplies like folders and pencils, as well as other necessities like hats and gloves for the winter months.

After the festivities, kids were brought over to pick out a new bookbag, filled with things they'll need for the upcoming school year, and many were able to talk to Garrett as they loaded up all their supplies.

"Seeing their smiling faces, knowing that they're able to go back with a full backpack, seeing their friends, being able to have that connection and make new friends," Garrett said when asked about his favorite part of the event.

Garrett spent a large portion of the day speaking to the kids and their families, giving advice for the next generation as they begin to follow their dreams, and taking questions from the crowd—which ranged from "What's your favorite dinosaur?" to "Can you show me how you use baksetball moves on the football field?" which came with a full demonstration.

This year's backpack giveaway was held in partnership with the non-profit organization R.A.K.E., Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere. Founder Ricky Smith

"Myles, his commitment and love for the city and just to be able to use his voice and his platform to help get these kids back and excited about school," Smith said. "It's unbelievable. Myles is one of the best, if not the greatest, Browns players of all time, so just to have him cosign and work with us to try to motivate and inspire these kids to go back to school...it's cool."

While around 300 students and families attended Sunday's back-to-school event at Rocket Arena, even more students are set to receive school supplies from Garrett this year.

Partnering with R.A.K.E. and a number of other organizations, more than 5,000 Cleveland students will receive backpacks and school supplies this month. Additionally, five public elementary schools in Cleveland are set to receive support offered throughout the entire school year through the partnerships.

Garrett shared a piece of advice with local kids who weren't able to be at the event on Sunday, but who he still wants to connect with as they get ready to start school this fall.

"Continue to be a light in your community. Be that person who's there to lean on, no matter how young you are, how old you are. You have someone who's likely looking up to you or who needs you. Be the best you can and always have a smile on your face doing what you do—love what you do and be passionate about it," Garrett said.

This past offseason, Garrett had requested a trade from the Browns. It instead turned into a multi-year contract extension keeping Garrett in Cleveland for years to come.

Throughout the process, Garrett continued to express love for Cleveland, and he said he's thankful to be able to keep that love going as he continues his mission to give back to the community.

"There will never be a disconnect with me in Cleveland. Still love every moment of being here, continuing to plant my roots here and start a family here," Garrett said. "I'm so happy to continue this relationship."