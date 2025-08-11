Browns DE Myles Garrett pulled over for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was pulled over in Strongsville for going 40 miles over the speed limit just hours after the team's first preseason game, according to the citation.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Garrett was pulled over by Strongsville officers for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 71, the document said.

The Browns star was previously involved in a single-car crash in 2022 following a practice session in Berea, where he was cited for failure to control and unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled, which were both contributing factors in the crash.

Myles Garrett cited for speed, failure to control following car crash

Saturday's incident comes less than two months after Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was pulled over for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-71 in Strongsville as well.

Browns QB rookie Shedeur Sanders caught driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone

Garrett is expected to be in court Thursday morning in Strongsville.