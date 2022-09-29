Myles Garrett cited for speed, failure to control following car crash

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued Myles Garrett a citation for Monday's crash near Wadsworth.

According to OSHP, he was cited for failure to control and unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled, which were both contributing factors in the crash. Drugs, alcohol and/or distracted driving aren't suspected.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was in the vehicle with Garrett when the crash occurred.

Body camera footage of the aftermath showed the car stopped at the edge of a field a few feet from the road. The car was heavily damaged, with broken windows and the rear bumper crumpled.

RELATED: Police release video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash

You can watch the body camera footage in the player below:

Police release video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash

Garrett was driving when the car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times, OSHP said. Both occupants were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred. They were both treated for minor injuries.

There's no word yet on whether this will impact Garrett's on-field status. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett will be back at the facilities Thursday morning, but whether he practices or not remains to be seen. Team doctors will be evaluating Garrett throughout the week to determine whether he will be able to play Sunday.

The next Browns game is in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 2.

RELATED: Browns DE Myles Garrett resting after car crash, team grateful he's okay

You can watch more about Garrett's recovery in the player below:

Browns DE Myles Garrett resting after car crash, team grateful he's okay

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.