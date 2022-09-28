Browns DE Myles Garrett resting after car crash, team grateful he's okay

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is at home resting after a harrowing car crash that occurred on Monday, but as he prepares to return to work on Thursday, his team is just happy he's alive.

After leaving practice Monday, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road with a female passenger in the car.

The car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest. Both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts. They both were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and strained biceps, as well as lacerations, as a result of the crash. He was discharged from the hospital Monday night and has since been focused on recovering.

That included taking Wednesday's practice session off to rest.

"Very, very grateful that he's okay. Spoken to him, he's staying home today resting but we'll see him tomorrow morning," Stefanski said. "Again, grateful he's okay."

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett said Garrett is doing alright and that he's glad that the crash didn't end differently.

"I texted him, he’s doing fine. I’m just glad he’s OK. Tough, tough scary situation. But glad he made it out safe," Brissett said. "The main thing is that he’s OK, and obviously our thoughts are with him. Just want him to be healthy.”

Running back Nick Chubb, a man of few words, kept it short and to the point when asked about Garrett.

"At the end of the day he’s OK and that’s all that matters for us. We know Myles is going to be fine," Chubb said.

As Garrett stays home to recover Wednesday, Stefanski isn't ruling him out for Sunday just yet.

"I'm not ruling anybody out on Wednesday," Stefanski said.

Stefanski said that Garrett will be back at the facilities Thursday morning, but whether he practices or not remains to be seen.

In the meantime, his teammates hope that no matter what, Garrett does what's best for him—even if that means missing Sunday's game.

"I know he probably wants to [play]. But if you asked me I think he just personally should just sit it out. But I have no idea. Just knowing him, he probably wants to play, I wouldn't be surprised at all if he did, but that's a tricky situation. I think he should just take it easy, man," Johnson said.

And Brissett knows that whatever the decision is, Garrett will know best.

“Not necessarily my call. He’s grown. I’m sure he’ll make the right decision for himself. In the grand scheme of life the best thing is that’s he’s okay," Brissett said.

