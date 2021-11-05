Watch
Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return from injured reserve

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-6. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
MJ Stewart
Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 11:58:55-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated cornerback M.J. Stewart for return from injured reserve, adding one player on a day they lost another.

Shortly after announcing their plans to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns also announced the upcoming return of Stewart.

Stewart was placed on the IR on Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury. Before being sidelined with injury, Stewart played in five games as a reserve this season, notching seven tackles

The cornerback was eligible to return from the list this week after missing three games. On Thursday, the team also designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from the IR.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

