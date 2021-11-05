Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated cornerback M.J. Stewart for return from injured reserve, adding one player on a day they lost another.

Shortly after announcing their plans to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns also announced the upcoming return of Stewart.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns releasing Odell Beckham Jr.

Stewart was placed on the IR on Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury. Before being sidelined with injury, Stewart played in five games as a reserve this season, notching seven tackles

The cornerback was eligible to return from the list this week after missing three games. On Thursday, the team also designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from the IR.

RELATED: Browns designate fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.