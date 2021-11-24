Browns designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin for return from Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced the team designated running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin to return from the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday.

Hunt went down with a non-contact calf injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was carted into the locker room after medical staff helped to keep him upright as he left the field. The running back could not put weight on his right leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Oct. 19, Hunt was placed on the injured reserve list with a calf injury. After missing the past five games, Hunt has been eligible to return for two weeks but was not quite ready to return from the injury, which was expected to keep him out around four to six weeks.

On Tuesday, Hunt told News 5 that he was more than ready to get back on the field.

"Very excited, to be able to get back out there and help this team win and I love the game of football so I can't be more thankful to be able to get back out there," Hunt said.

#Browns Kareem Hunt can't wait to get back on the field and has a message for fans awaiting his return. pic.twitter.com/CBcRZLCPta — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 23, 2021

Conklin, who dislocated his left elbow in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is also headed back to practice Wednesday.

After Conklin was injured, Stefanski called the injury "significant" but said he hoped he’d be back at some point this season.

The Browns placed Conklin on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 ahead of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, deeming him out for at least three weeks. After missing three games, Conklin is now eligible to return from IR if healthy.

With both players back to practice, the Browns are hopeful both will be able to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Conklin and Hunt from IR after designating them to return.

