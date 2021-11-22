Browns expect Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to return to practice from IR

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have been without running back Kareem Hunt since Oct. 19 and without right tackle Jack Conklin since Oct. 31, but they may be getting both back this week as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they are expected to practice.

"Looking forward, should be able to get Kareem and Jack back for practice to practice this week at some point," Stefanski said.

Hunt went down with a non-contact calf injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was carted into the locker room after medical staff helped to keep him upright as he left the field. The running back could not put weight on his right leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Oct. 19, Hunt was placed on the injured reserve list with a calf injury. After missing the past five games, Hunt has been eligible to return for two weeks but was not quite ready to return from the injury, which was expected to keep him out around four to six weeks.

"Kareem's kind of a special player for us. It's kind of tough to truly put into words what he brings to the table, but he's just kind of that guy that makes everything go," center JC Tretter said.

Conklin dislocated his left elbow in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After Conklin was injured, Stefanski called the injury "significant" but said he hoped he’d be back at some point this season.

The Browns placed Conklin on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 ahead of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, deeming him out for at least three weeks. After missing three games, Conklin is now eligible to return from IR if healthy.

"He's been rehabbing extremely hard trying to get back as soon as possible. It'd be a huge addition for our line and for our team, getting him back out there," Tretter said.

Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that Hunt and Conklin will both be ready to play against the Ravens on Sunday as they are both "progressing well" through their injuries.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

