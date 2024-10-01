Watch Now
Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. given 5-game suspension for violating personal conduct policy

First 4 games of season count for suspension, which means he will miss one more game
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been suspended for five games for violating personal conduct policy, according to the NFL.

After being on the Commissioner Exempt List since the start of the season, Hall will be eligible to return on October 7. That means he will miss one more game, this weekend's against the Commanders.

Hall will not receive pay for the time he has been exempted, and the personal conduct policy states, "All regular season games a player misses while on Commissioner Exempt will be credited against any suspension later imposed on him, and the player must remit his salary for those missed games."

In August, Hall was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking his fianncèe. She recanted one, but not all, of the allegations.

On Sept. 19, he pled no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct; he was fined $250 plus court costs. He will also be court monitored for two years. Nine days prior, the victim filed to have the protection order terminated, which was granted.

