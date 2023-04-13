Browns, FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement; home field will revert to 'Cleveland Browns Stadium'

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy announced that they are ending their stadium naming rights agreement, which will return the Browns home stadium to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The agreement between the Browns and FirstEnergy has been in place for the last 10 years, according to a news release from the team.

“Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve,” said John Somerhalder, FirstEnergy’s interim president and CEO. “Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities.”

The team and the company have “reached an amicable decision to end their stadium naming rights agreement,” the team stated in a news release Thursday. The terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group COO said. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives. Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.”

