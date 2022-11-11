Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, TE David Njoku ruled out ahead of Dolphins game

BEREA, Ohio — As the Browns prepare for their roadtrip into warmer weather, heading down to south Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday, they had some good developments and some stalls with players dealing with injury.

The good news for the Browns is that guard Wyatt Teller, who has been sidelined with a calf strain since Week 6, is set to return to game action. Teller eased back into practice and was hopeful for a return Sunday, and that hope will come to fruition.

The not-so-good news is that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who returned to practice Friday after missing the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the start of the week of practice following the bye with a knee injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Owusu-Koramoah had been rehabbing each day of practice, in the weight room and training facilities or off to the side on the exercise bikes during practice. He was back in individual drills during the end-of-week session, wearing a wrap on his right knee but nonetheless participating in drills.

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice today after missing the start of the week with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/tntlZKCR0K — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 11, 2022

Shortly after practice wrapped, Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out for Sunday's game.

On the other side of the ball, tight end David Njoku was unable to return to practice Friday, still dealing with a high ankle sprain he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens and was also ruled out of Sunday's game.

Njoku has been deemed "day-to-day" with the ankle injury, but has remained hopeful that he wouldn't need to be sidelined for long. Earlier in the week, Njoku had said that he was feeling better every day and that he was even increasing his activity to run on the recovering ankle.

However, on the last day of practice before traveling to Miami, Njoku remained off to the side, weight training during the practice session.

Offensive lineman Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable for Sunday.

Still, the Browns made the most of the bye week, with cornerback Denzel Ward, like Teller, also returning from injury.

