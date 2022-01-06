Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns place DT Malik Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19 list

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson walks off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Malik Jackson
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:15:26-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns placed a key member of the defensive line on the Reserve/COVID-19 list three days before their final game of the season.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday, joining four others on the designated list including running backs D'Ernest Johnson and Dexter Williams, safety Jovante Moffatt and kicker Chris Blewitt, who was placed on the list Thursday morning.

Under the NFL and NFLPA's adjusted COVID-19 protocols, Jackson could test out of quarantine before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but with just three days before the game, it would be difficult.

RELATED: NFL announces updated COVID-19 protocols, testing strategy

With the Browns eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, their final game won't get them any closer to a postseason, or a winning record for that matter. But head coach Kevin Stefanski said that starters who can play will, and the team has made it clear they still have at least one thing to play for—each other.

"What's there to play for?’ That's not even in our vocabulary. I don't understand what that even means," said quarterback Case Keenum, who will start Sunday with Baker Mayfield on injured reserve and preparing for shoulder surgery. "Like I said before, this is the National Football League. You have guys in this locker room, myself included and I can speak for myself, who we have been dreaming about playing in the NFL since we were kids, all of us. It's a dream come true to be able to go out there and represent not only the name on the back of our jerseys – our family’s – but the name on the front. There's a lot of pride. There's a lot of pride in Cleveland. I've experienced that in the short two years that I've been here. We have a lot of pride, and we have a lot of things to play for."

RELATED: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sets date for shoulder surgery, source says

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)