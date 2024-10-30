Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns QB Jameis Winston named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Ravens Browns Football
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Ravens Browns Football
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the team to its first win after a five-game losing streak.

Winston made his first start since 2022 on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, following QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles injury that occurred the week prior.

RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon and is out for the season, AP source says

With over two minutes left in Sunday's game, the Browns were down 24-23.

With a little over a minute left in the game, Winston threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to WR Cedric Tillman, leading the team to a 29-24 upset victory over the Ravens.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Browns beat Ravens 29-24

During the game, Winston threw 27-for-41 with 334 yards and three touchdowns. He notched a 115.3 passer rating and completed 65.9% of his passes.

It was the first time all season the Browns had a quarterback throw for more than 200 yards, and the first time the offense scored more than 20 points.

Winston is now the first Browns QB to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in 2020 and the first Browns player to win the award since WR Amari Cooper in Week 16 in 2023.

RELATED: Browns QB Jameis Winston nominated for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week award after win over Ravens

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.