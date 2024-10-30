Browns QB Jameis Winston named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the team to its first win after a five-game losing streak.

Winston made his first start since 2022 on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, following QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles injury that occurred the week prior.

With over two minutes left in Sunday's game, the Browns were down 24-23.

With a little over a minute left in the game, Winston threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to WR Cedric Tillman, leading the team to a 29-24 upset victory over the Ravens.

During the game, Winston threw 27-for-41 with 334 yards and three touchdowns. He notched a 115.3 passer rating and completed 65.9% of his passes.

It was the first time all season the Browns had a quarterback throw for more than 200 yards, and the first time the offense scored more than 20 points.

Winston is now the first Browns QB to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in 2020 and the first Browns player to win the award since WR Amari Cooper in Week 16 in 2023.

