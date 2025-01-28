Watch Now
Browns QB Jameis Winston's Cadillac stolen

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston's vehicle was stolen on Jan. 21, according to the Hunting Valley Police Department.

Winston's 2023 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from Partridge Lane in Hunting Valley around 10 a.m. last Tuesday, police said.

It was not reported stolen until Saturday, according to the theft report.

This is not the first Browns QB to have their vehicle stolen. In 2023, Deshaun Watson's truck was one of five cars stolen from a car dealership located in North Olmstead.

Watson's truck was later found in a ditch on Interstate 480 and Clague Road.

