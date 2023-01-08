Browns RB Nick Chubb surpasses 1,500 rushing yards on season, sets new career high

PITTSBURGH — Browns running back Nick Chubb surpassed 1,500 rushing yards this season on a fourth-quarter scoring drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb rushed for 15 yards on the first play of the drive and followed it up with an 11 yard rush before making a 2 yard catch later in the drive for a touchdown.

His two-yard catch was a result of a seven-play drive that took around 4 minutes and 30 seconds and marked Chubb's first receiving touchdown of the season.

The 1,500 rushing milestone this season sets a new career high for Chubb.

Chubb is one of three Browns players to represent Cleveland in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. It will be his fourth appearance overall.

