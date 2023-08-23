Browns restructure TE David Njoku's contract, expand 2023 cap space to over $37M

BEREA, Ohio — Browns general manager Andrew Berry and his front office staff have been hard at work addressing the team's finances—clearing a much-needed salary cap space again on Tuesday by restructuring the contract of tight end David Njoku, a league source confirmed.

The restructure of Njoku's contract sees $2.7 million of his base salary converted into a bonus, which clears it from the team's 2023 cap space.

That added cap space now gives the Browns more than $37 million in cap space this year after the team also saw two other star players—defensive end Myles Garrett and guard Joel Bitonio—have their contracts restructured over the past week.

Bitonio's restructure opens up around $7.8 million in cap space this year. Garrett's restructure opens up around $12.8 million in cap space this year.

Those moves have already placed the Browns atop the NFL for most cap space in 2023, and the Njoku move extended that lead.

As noted in the restructuring of Garrett and Bitonio's contracts, with the ability to take leftover salary into the following year, the Browns could address the cap space dilemma they are set to face next year. Right now, the Browns are projected to be around $52 million over the cap next season. Rolling over most, if not all, of the salary cap creations from these restructures would go a long way in getting back under the cap next year.

