Browns sign 1, elevate 2 to active roster ahead of game against Bears

The Cleveland Browns made three new additions to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland signed OL Garrett Dellinger to the active roster and elevated S Christopher Edmonds and DT Maurice Hurst from the practice squad.

Dellinger is a rookie out of LSU who was signed by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Edmonds was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has appeared in seven career games, including five this season.

Hurst spent two seasons with the Browns, originally signing with the team in 2023. In those seasons with Cleveland, Hurst played in 21 games. At the end of the 2024 season, Hurst became a free agent. He's remained unsigned this year, but now lands back with the Browns for their last four games of 2025.

Additionally, the Browns waived WR Jamari Thrash and ruled out G Zak Zinter, who is recovering from a back injury.