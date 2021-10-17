Browns starting offensive tackles both inactive for Cardinals game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kick off their game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m., but they'll do so without a few key players, including both starting offensive tackles.

Right tackle Jack Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are inactive for Sunday's game. Conklin is dealing with a knee injury and Wills is still dealing with an ankle injury from Week 1.

In their place, Blake Hance will start at left tackle and rookie James Hudson III will start at right tackle.

Running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Malcolm Smith had been ruled out of the game on Friday. Chubb suffered a calf injury at the end of the Los Angeles Chargers game and Smith is dealing with an abdomen injury.

Kareem Hunt will bear the brunt of the Browns rushing attack as the starting running back Sunday, with D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to back him up.

The following players have been listed as inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals:

RB Nick Chubb

CB A.J. Green

LB Malcolm Smith

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

T Jack Conklin

DT Tommy Togiai

DT Andrew Billings

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had been listed as questionable heading into the game. He was listed as inactive for the Chargers game with a knee injury during warmups after having deal with an elbow injury the week prior. He will be active Sunday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was also listed as questionable prior to the game, dealing with knee and ankle soreness, as was Takk McKinley, who was dealing with an ankle and knee injury. Both will be active Sunday.

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward also were listed as questionable prior to the game but will be active. Newsome has been sidelined with a calf injury and Ward was dealing with a neck injury.

Safety John Johnson III will serve as Sunday's Game Captain.

The Cardinals head into the game without several key pieces of their team, including head coach Kliff. Kingsbury, after multiple positive COVID-19 test results.

Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to travel with his team for Sunday afternoon's game. Additionally, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen tested positive and will miss the game against the Browns. Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was already placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Just before kickoff, the Cardinals placed defensive lineman Corey Peters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In Kingsbury's place, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching duties.

For the Cardinals, the following players have been listed as inactive:

TE Zach Ertz

QB Chris Streveler

WR Andy Isabella

RB Eno Benjamin

LB Tanner Vallejo

