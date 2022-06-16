Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns 2022 training camp dates announced

11 free practices will be open to fans
Nick Chubb
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs with the ball during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Nick Chubb
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 16:06:09-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced that they will hold 11 free open training camp practices for fans starting on July 30 in Berea. Tickets will be made available later this month.

The sessions start at 2 p.m. Gates open one hour beforehand.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

Saturday, July 30 — 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5 — 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 — 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14 — 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — 2 p.m.

Tickets to training camp will be available starting June 23 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders will be able to reserve tickets starting on June 21. All tickets will be handled through the Browns Mobile App. There won't be any paper tickets issued. Up to four tickets for each account can be reserved.

School football teams from the area are invited to reach out to the Browns at YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com or by calling 440-891-5000 to learn more about exclusive ticket opportunities.

CLICK HERE for more information.

RELATED: Browns announce preseason television broadcast team

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.

BROWNS 2022 SCHEDULE

Preseason

  • Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)
  • Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5
  • Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular Season

  • Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)
  • Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)
  • Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
  • Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)
  • Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)
  • Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)
  • Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)
  • Week 9 - Nov. 6 - Bye Week
  • Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)
  • Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)
  • Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)
  • Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)
  • Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)
  • Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)
  • Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)
  • Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)
  • Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers