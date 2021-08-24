Browns waive cornerback Robert Jackson

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made an additional roster move on Tuesday after reducing their numbers Monday, waiving cornerback Robert Jackson.

Jackson was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2018, and after a brief stint on the Texans' practice squad was signed to the Browns' practice squad where he's spent most of his time with the team.

Since 2019, Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Browns, recording nine tackles and a pass defended. Jackson took most of his snaps for Cleveland on special teams.

With Jackson's release, the roster now sits at 79 players. The team can have 80 players on the roster until Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. when they have to reduce and create the initial 53-man roster.

The Browns made five roster moves on Monday to bring the roster to the required 80 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Today's move comes as the Browns find themselves down a kicker with Cody Parkey injured. It would surprise no one if they signed a veteran to compete in camp this week.

RELATED: Browns reduce roster to 80 as 5 players are placed on the injured list or waived

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.