Browns WR David Bell announces retirement

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell announced his retirement on Tuesday, citing an off-field injury as the reason.

"Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement," Bell said.

Bell was a third-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in 2024, signed to the practice team just a day later, and then added to the active roster several days after that.

In 2024, Bell had three receptions for 27 yards before he suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"Several months ago, I was blindsided with an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy," Bell said in his announcement. "After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb."

Bell has spent the 2025 season thus far on injured reserve.

He is the second player to abruptly retire this year, as linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement in July.

