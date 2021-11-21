Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones ruled out for game against Lions

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced their inactive players for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will not be taking the field.

Peoples-Jones injured his groin Wednesday during practice and was sidelined Thursday. On Friday, Peoples-Jones returned to practice in a limited basis but the Browns opted to rest him Sunday after listing him as questionable to play on Friday.

#Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones seemed to tweak something, possibly his groin, early in practice. Was on the sideline stretching it out as the open portion of practice closed. pic.twitter.com/p6YABmgIem — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 17, 2021



Here is the full list of inactive players for the Browns:

WR Anthony Schwartz

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Troy Hill

CB A.J. Green

DE Takkarist McKinley

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

DT Sheldon Day

The Brown had ruled out Green, Schwartz and Hill on Friday. Green and Schwartz both sustained concussions during the game against the Patriots and remain in concussion protocol and Hill sustained a neck sprain in the Patriots game that required evaluation at a Boston hospital.

McKinley was listed as questionable to play heading into the game with a groin injury but was ruled out Sunday.

Running back Nick Chubb, who returned to the team after testing positive and spending 10 days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will serve as the Game Captain Sunday.

For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff will not play after being listed as doubtful with an oblique injury. Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start in Goff's place.

Here is the full list of Lions inactive players:



QB Jared Goff

WR Trinitiy Benson

OLB Trey Flowers

RB Jermar Jefferson

T Matt Nelson

K Riley Patterson

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

