Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones ruled out for game against Lions

Team announces inactive players
Greg M. Cooper/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 11:41:36-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced their inactive players for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will not be taking the field.

Peoples-Jones injured his groin Wednesday during practice and was sidelined Thursday. On Friday, Peoples-Jones returned to practice in a limited basis but the Browns opted to rest him Sunday after listing him as questionable to play on Friday.


Here is the full list of inactive players for the Browns:

  • WR Anthony Schwartz
  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • CB Troy Hill
  • CB A.J. Green
  • DE Takkarist McKinley
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • DT Sheldon Day

The Brown had ruled out Green, Schwartz and Hill on Friday. Green and Schwartz both sustained concussions during the game against the Patriots and remain in concussion protocol and Hill sustained a neck sprain in the Patriots game that required evaluation at a Boston hospital.

McKinley was listed as questionable to play heading into the game with a groin injury but was ruled out Sunday.

Running back Nick Chubb, who returned to the team after testing positive and spending 10 days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will serve as the Game Captain Sunday.

For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff will not play after being listed as doubtful with an oblique injury. Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start in Goff's place.

Here is the full list of Lions inactive players:

  • QB Jared Goff
  • WR Trinitiy Benson
  • OLB Trey Flowers
  • RB Jermar Jefferson
  • T Matt Nelson
  • K Riley Patterson

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

